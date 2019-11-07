India vs Bangladesh T20I: Live streaming. Where and When to Watch?

Team India will be keen to make a comeback in the second T20 after suffering a seven-wicket loss at the hands of their Asian rivals Bangladesh who registered their first T20I win against the hosts. The match will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The SCA stadium has hosted T20 International matches twice and on both occasions, the total went par 190. The tracks get slow after the second innings. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first on a flat track that will produce big scores on the board.

India Squad Rohit Sharma (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar

Bangladesh Squad Mahmudullah (Captain) Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun .

Probable XI India Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Probable XI Bangladesh Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Al-Amin, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam. Ind vs Ban

When is the match?

India vs Bangladesh second T20I match is on November 7, Thursday.

Where is the match?

India vs Bangladesh second T20I match will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

Where to watch the live streaming.

India vs Bangladesh match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD 1. The match will also be aired on Hotstar for online viewers.