India vs Bangladesh T20I: Rishabh Pant's indecision and DRS fumble infuriates Twitter

Delhi boy Rishabh Pant hasn’t had the best of games in his home ground, often infuriating fans with his indecision and seeming inability to be steady about anything.

He faced criticism on social media for running out his partner Shikhar Dhawan in the first T20I against Bangladesh at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

India was going well before 15 overs when Shikhar Dhawan was well-set to achieve his 10th T20I fifty but fell nine runs short as a miscue between the two left-handers ended up in Dhawan's dismissal.

In the penultimate ball of 15th over Rishabh Pant nudged a Mahmudullah tossed delivery towards mid-wicket where he completed a single. Pant thought of taking a second calling Dhawan just to send him back at striker's end, Dhawan couldn't make it to the crease before Mahmudullah's throw collected by Mushfiqur Rahim to take off the stumps easily.

After Dhawan's departure India's run-rate fell down and only in the final over Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya smashed pacer Al-Amin for 16 runs to set Bangladesh for a target of 149.

It wasn't the only fault Pant committed in that match he also wasted a review for India in the second innings where he appealed for a non-existent edge off Soumya Sarkar's bat and when the decision was turned down by the umpire, the wicket-keeper convinced skipper Rohit Sharma to go upstairs.

However, the decision remained the same and India lost their review. There were couple of LBW shouts on the field during Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling that were given not out, replays showed on both instances the ball would have targeted the stumps.