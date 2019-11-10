India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Live Scores and Latest match updates

IND vs BAN (Toss)
Bangladesh have won the toss and they elect to bowl first.
Bangladesh have Mohammad Mithun in for Mosaddek Hossain.
India brings Manish Pandey in place of Krual Pandya.
Bangladesh Playing XI: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.
