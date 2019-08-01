India tour of West Indies 2019: Here are some interesting stats ahead of T20i series

After ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 heartbreak, Virat Kohli led team India has now set their sights on the upcoming tour of West Indies. The 45-day tour to the Caribbean will see India and West Indies battle across all formats starting with the T20I series. After the three-match T20I series, the two teams will then meet in three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) before ending the series with two Test matches on August 22 and 30, which also kick starts their campaign for World Test Championship.

The three-match T20 series will get underway in US before both teams head to Caribbean for the final game.

Till date, these two teams have faced each other in 11 T20s with both teams winning five matches apiece. One of the matches ended without a result. West Indies have faced the Men in Blue thrice on their home ground - with the Windies having 2-1 edge over India.

Here’s a look at some of the interesting stats from the T20I matches played between the two sides.

1. The match played in Lauderhill in 2016 saw West Indies scoring 245 which is the highest team total in T20Is between both the sides. India responded with 244 and lost the match by just one run.

2. West Indies opener Even Lewis scored an unbeaten 125 off just 62 balls in 2017 at Kingston in 2017. It remains the highest individual score by a batsman in T20Is involving India and West Indies. Rohit Sharma is the second batsman to reach the three feature mark scoring an unbeaten 111 in 2018.

3. The highest T20I team total is 194 runs scored by West Indies in 2017 against India in West Indies.

4. Evin Lewis holds the record for most sixes i.e 12 sixes hit by a player in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies.

5. Darren Sammy’s 4/16 against India at Port of Spain in 2011 is the best bowling performance by a player in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies.

6. Chris Gayle’s 98 runs is the only half century scored by batsman from either side.

7. MS Dhoni, Denesh Ramdin and Andre Fletcher with 2 dismissals hold the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies.