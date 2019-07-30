India tour of West Indies 2019: Full schedule, venues, dates and timings in IST

After failing in the semi-finals in World Cup 2019, the Indian cricket team is all set to take on West Indies in a month-long tour.

Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team suffered a heart-breaking defeat in the World Cup 2019 knockout game against New Zealand, and now begin their West Indies tour with a three-match T20I series starting August 3. After the T20I series, the Indian team will then play 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches from August 8 to 30. The two Test matches will be part of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

The tour will also mark the beginning of India’s journey for the ICC World Test Championship. Kohli will lead the team in all three formats with Rohit Sharma as his deputy. The home team has named Chris Gayle for the ODI.

Here is the complete schedule for India's tour of West Indies:

T20I series schedule

August 3 (Sat): 1st, T20I at Fort Lauderhill, Florida, 8 PM IST (10:30 AM IST)

August 4 (Sun): 2nd, T20I at Fort Lauderhill, Florida, 8 PM IST (10:30 AM IST)

August 6 (Mon): 3rd, T20I at Providence Stadium, Guyana, 8 PM IST (10:30 AM IST)

India's squad for T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

ODI series schedule

August 8 (Thu): 1st ODI at Providence Stadium, Guyana, 7 PM IST (09:30 AM IST)

August 11 (Sun): 2nd ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, 7 PM IST (09:30 AM IST)

August 14 (Wed): 3rd ODI at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, 7 PM IST (09:30 AM IST)

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

Test series schedule

Aug 22 (Thu) - Aug 26 (Mon): 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 7 PM IST (09:30 AM IST)

Aug 30 (Fri) - Sep 03, (Tue): 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica, 8 PM IST (09:30 AM IST)

India's squad for 2 Tests: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk) Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav