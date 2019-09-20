India grooming backups for Rishabh Pant across formats: MSK Prasad

Although Rishabh Pant is the first choice now, chief selector MSK Prasad said players are being groomed for the slot. He also said that the selection committee has faith in Pant’s ability as of now.

Talking about monitoring the backups Prasad told to Indian Express that “We have the young KS Bharath doing well in the longer format for India A. We also have Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson doing well in the shorter formats for India ‘A’ and domestic cricket.” He also said that they have been concentrating on Rishabh’s progress. However, “We need to be patient with him, considering the immense talent that he possesses.”

India’s new batting coach Vikram Rathour told Indian Express that Rishabh needs to sort his game plan. He needs to be more disciplined. “All the young players like him need to understand that there is a fine line between fearless cricket and careless cricket. What the team management is asking from them is to be fearless. About having a clear game plan and playing with intent. Focus should be batting to your strength and at the same time, one cannot be careless,” added Rathour.