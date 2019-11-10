Ind vs Ban 3rd T20I: My Dream 11 Team: Whom to make Captain, Vice-captain and Wicket-keeper?

Team India will hunt for their first home T20I series this year after they lost against Australia2-0 in February and drew against South Africa 1-1 in September.

Rohit & co play the deciding match against Bangladesh who won the first match at Delhi by seven wickets and lost the second game by eight wickets at Rajkot. The final match will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Nagpur

Teams batting first have won eight of the 11 T20Is played at Nagpur and the captain winning the toss would tend to bat first looking on the records.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar

Bangladesh Squad

Mahmudullah (Captain) Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Abu Haider Rony, Mohammad Mithun

Probable XI India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar,Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar

Probable XI Bangladesh

Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Al-Amin, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.

Ind vs Ban Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Shafiul Islam, Yuzvendra Chahal.

All-rounders: Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Washington Sundar.

Who should be your captain?

Rohit Sharma has all the attention after his splendi knock of 43 ball-85 runs laced with six fours and six sixes. Sharma is also the most experienced campaigner from both sides and has broked many records in this series.

Who to make your team's vice-captain?

India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been the top-performer bowler in the series picking 3 wickets at an economy rate of 6.5.

Note: There’s nothing to guarantee that our Dream XI will work. Please use your own discretion when picking your team.