Ind v Ban 2nd Test Day 2: Live Scores and Updates

Virat Kohli reaches his 27th Test century!
The above line says it all, really. The man's a machine, and an exceptionally well-functioning one at that. The duck in the 1st Test was a blip, and the ever-evolving, auto-correcting machine that is Kohli was determined to make a return to normalcy in the 2nd Test.
And he does so in typical Kohli fashion. This has been an innings of calm, of efficiency, with minimal errors. The nervous nineties aren't much of a thing for this man, and his conversion rate is testament to that. 27 Test hundreds to 22 fifties. Twenty of those centuries as captain. This man's legend grows more ridiculous by the innings.
Ind v Ban: Ind 242/4 (64.0)
Kohli reaches 90, but that was really dicey! Taijul gets one to skid down towards leg stump, and Kohli's lucky to get some bat on that to steer it away from his stumps and down to mid-wicket for a single.
Wicket!
Immediately after scoring his 50, Rahane gives his wicket away!
Taijul has been looking more dangerous these last few overs, and this time he gets his reward. He pitches it short and wide, with the turn taking it further away from Rahane, who looks to cut it. The ball is far too slow, however, and Rahane is into his shot too early and ends up scooping the ball off a top edge to cover for an easy catch.
This is the first wicket for spin bowlers in the match.
Rahane: 51(69) c. Ebadot b. Taijul
FOW 236/4 (61.1)
Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in.
50!
Ajinkya Rahane reaches his 22nd half-century in Tests, and his fourth consecutive 50+ score in Tests.
Ind 228/3 (60.0)
Kohli*: 86(133)
Rahane: 50(66)
Ind v Ban: Ind 220/3 (59.0)
Rahane and Kohli have now added 83 for the fourth wicket, which takes them to the top of the list of highest-scoring fourth wicket pairs for India, overtaking Ganguly and Sachin.
The most noteworthy thing on the bowling front so far is that the ball had to be replaced four balls into the 59th over. It was checked for shape, and the umpires decided it had been warped. Shame on you, Kohli and Rahane, for hitting it so hard.
Ind v Ban: Ind 207/3(55.0)
Kohli*: 79(119)
Rahane: 36(50)
It's been a good start for India, 33 runs off the first 9 overs of the day. Kohli has continued be unflappable, blunting the Bangladesh attack and finding the boundary with ease.
Rahane has been a little less stable. He's also finding the boundary, but in rather less controlled fashion than his partner. He's had one uppish straight drive that flew just out of the reach of a despairing Al-Amin, and a gloved boundary that went to the left of the keeper.
In the 12th over of the day, Bangladesh finally manage to get a ball to turn past Kohli's bat. Taijul pitches a ball on middle-and-off, and it spins and bounces sharply to beat Kohli's front-foot defense. A sign of life for Bangladesh?
And immediately after, Ebadot overpitches a ball outside off to Rahane, and gets belted for four. I might have been too quick in suggesting that Bangladesh revival.
Ind v Ban: Ind 194/3(52.0)
Kohli doesn't seem to have lost focus at all to start Day 2, as he's played some sumptuous shots already. The most recent of those being a picture-perfect cover drive off an Al-Amin delivery that Kohli seemed to play in slow motion. The world stopped and sighed in unison at the majesty of that drive, much as they did for his straight drive yesterday.
Rahane*: 29(40)
Kohli: 73(114)
Ind v Ban: Ind 174/3(46.0)
Virat Kohli*: 59(93)
Ajinkya Rahane: 23(22)
Al-Amin Hossain to bowl the first over of the day.
Meanwhile, I'm glad that my lineup and prediction yesterday were on point. That deadly Indian strikeforce would have made even Jurgen Klopp envious.
It's been an uneventful start to the day, with Kohli and Rahane fending the Bangladesh pacers off with ease.
Day 2 will begin at 1:00 P.M. IST
India dominated Day 1 of the 2nd Test, with Ishant running through the Bangladesh line-up like a freight train through a bale of hay. He finished with figures of 5-22, his first five-for in India for 12 years.
This was followed by easy half-centuries by Kohli and Pujara, both of whom played with a languid fluidity, rubbishing all worries that the pink ball or the twilight would prove difficult to bat through.
Pujara fell for 55, but Kohli powered on with Ajinkya Rahane for support. He ended the day unbeaten on 59, with Rahane sitting on 23 off just 22 balls. They will both look to push for big scores against a hapless Bangladesh team, who look defeated already.
