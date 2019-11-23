Ind v Ban 2nd Test Day 2: Live Scores and Updates

The above line says it all, really. The man's a machine, and an exceptionally well-functioning one at that. The duck in the 1st Test was a blip, and the ever-evolving, auto-correcting machine that is Kohli was determined to make a return to normalcy in the 2nd Test.

And he does so in typical Kohli fashion. This has been an innings of calm, of efficiency, with minimal errors. The nervous nineties aren't much of a thing for this man, and his conversion rate is testament to that. 27 Test hundreds to 22 fifties. Twenty of those centuries as captain. This man's legend grows more ridiculous by the innings.