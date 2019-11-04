ICC T20 World Cup: Complete Schedule and Format for the tournament

The next big event for cricket fans to happen is the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 with Australia to host the tournament that will be held between October 18 to November 15.

The tournament is divided into three stages the first round, Super 12s and knockout stage. Initially 16 countries will start in the tournament with ten ranked teams and six teams that have qualified through ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Teams that have qualified recently are Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland.

First Round: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lead the charts in Group A and B respectively. In Group A Sri Lanka will be joined by Papua New Guinea, Ireland and Oman. Meanwhile, Bangladesh takes on Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland in their Group B fixtures. The top two teams with most points in each group will advance to the Super 12 stage.

Super 12: The top-place team from Group A and second-placed team in Group B will play Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand and West indies in Group 1 of the Super 12s phase. The winner of Group B and the runner-up of Group A will find themselves in Group 2 of the Super 12s phase alongside India, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

Knockout Stage: The two teams with most points from Group 1 and Group 2 will end up in the semi-final stage and the champion to be decided through the finals on November 15 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Here is the complete schedule of all three stages of the tournament.

First Round

October 18: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 18: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 19: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 19: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 20: Qualifier A3 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 20: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A2, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 21: Qualifier B3 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 21: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B2, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 22: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 22: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 23: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 23: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

Super 12s

October 24: Australia vs Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 24: India vs South Africa, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 25: A1 vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

October 25: New Zealand vs Windies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 26: Afghanistan vs A2, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 26: England vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 27: New Zealand vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

October 28: Afghanistan vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 28: Australia vs Windies, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 29: Pakistan vs A1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 29: India vs A2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 30: England vs South Africa, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 30: Windies vs B2, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

October 31: Australia vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 1: India vs England, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 2: A2 vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 2: New Zealand vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 3: Pakistan vs Windies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3: Australia vs B2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 4: England vs Afghanistan, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 5: South Africa vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5: India vs B1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 6: Pakistan vs B2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 6: Australia vs New Zealand, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 7: England vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 7: Windies vs A1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 8: South Africa vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 8: India vs Afghanistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Semi-Finals

November 11: TBA vs TBA, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 12: TBA vs TBA, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Finals:

TBA vs TBA, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne