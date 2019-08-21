Healthy rivalry augurs well: Umesh Yadav

St. Johns : Fast bowler Umesh Yadav believes that the current competition among the Indian pacers to seal a spot in the playing XI augurs well for the team and helps all the players to improve individually.

Umesh, who had a brilliant domestic season in 2016-17, haven't got as much of an opportunity to play as he would have hoped for because of the consistency found by Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"When you know that you're going to be playing back-to-back Test matches, you also need that kind of a bench-strength," he said while talking to reporters.

"All fast bowlers know there is a good competition and that everyone is going to get an opportunity. Whoever does well, will get to play more. If we think in that manner, it's good for us because we will try to improve ourselves," he added.