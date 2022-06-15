Hardik Pandya named captain for Ireland T20Is, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi included in squad

Hardik Pandya named captain for Ireland T20Is, Sanju Samson included in squad | Twitter/@IPL

Hardik Pandya, who impressed one and all with his captaincy for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, will lead India's T20 side in Ireland.

Meanwhile, in a welcome surprise, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi were included in 17-member squad announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday.

Check out the full squad:

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India will be playing two two T20Is in Ireland from June 26.

Pandya's comeback:

In 15 IPL games this season, Pandya scored 487 runs at an average of 44.27 and four half-centuries. He also took eight wickets for his side, including a match-winning 3/17 in the finals against Rajasthan Royals.

Pandya has made a comeback to the national team and was appointed as Rishabh Pant's deputy for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa in which he has done well with the bat.