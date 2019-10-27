'Happy Diwali to all of my Indian friends': Steve Smith wishes fans on Diwali

On the auspicious day of Diwali, Australian batsman Steve Smith took to Instagram to wish his fans Happy Diwali. Even Australia cricketers David Warner and West Indies' star batsman Chris Gayle wished fans in India on Diwali, early on Sunday morning.

“Happy Diwali to all of my Indian friends out there,” Smith’s post on Instagram read. Warner, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on an auspicious day, wished his fans in this part of the world too by sharing a photo on Instagram with "Happy Diwali" written on it.