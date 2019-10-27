'Happy Diwali to all of my Indian friends': Steve Smith wishes fans on Diwali

On the auspicious day of Diwali, Australian batsman Steve Smith took to Instagram to wish his fans Happy Diwali. Even Australia cricketers David Warner and West Indies' star batsman Chris Gayle wished fans in India on Diwali, early on Sunday morning.
“Happy Diwali to all of my Indian friends out there,” Smith’s post on Instagram read. Warner, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on an auspicious day, wished his fans in this part of the world too by sharing a photo on Instagram with "Happy Diwali" written on it.
West Indies' star batsman and one of the greatest white-ball cricketers Chris Gayle too wished: "Wishing you all A Happy Diwali." Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke shared a photo too wishing everyone a happy Diwali.
Smith, once during an interview had said how he loved touring India. He even called the country his “home away from home”. “I love India, and I really enjoy being here for long periods while playing,” Smith had told Hindustan Times in 2017.
