'Great to be back with boys': Virat Kohli returns from his break, shares training pictures of Bangladesh tests

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is back from his break. He announced his return to the cricket field by posting several pictures on Twitter.
"Training done, Great to be back with the boys," Kohli tweeted along with the pictures from the training session.
The two-Test series against Bangladesh starts on November 14. Kohli, who was rested for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh which India won 2-1, will lead the side for the two-match Test series beginning on Thursday against the visitors. The second match of the series will be played in Kolkata from November 22, and it will the first Day and Night Test in which India will be a part.
