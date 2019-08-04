Gautam Gambhir slams Bedi, Chauhan after Navdeep Saini's dream India debut

New Delhi: After Navdeep Saini starred in his debut match against the West Indies, former India opener Gautam Gambhir slammed Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) members Bishen Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan for objecting his call to bring in Saini in the Delhi Ranji team.

Saini had an impressive outing in his first international appearance on Saturday as he scalped three Carribean wickets, conceding just 17 runs from his four overs.

Reportedly, Bedi and Chauhan were part of the faction of DDCA members who had not approved Gambhir's choice to include Saini in the Delhi team. However, Gambhir continued to put his weight behind Saini and the right-arm pacer too, didn't disappoint as he had a decent show at the domestic circuit before making his India debut.

"Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wkts even before u have bowled -- @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!! (sic.)" Gambhir tweeted on Saturday.