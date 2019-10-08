Gautam Gambhir shares picture with daughters, says 'gradually mastering pedicure skills'

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday shared a picture with his daughters giving a unique spin to Ashtami Kanjak, saying "I am gradually mastering my pedicure skills".

He even asked his wife Natasha Gambhir as to where should he send the bill for pedicure services? Gambhir shared the picture on Twitter and wrote "As a dad of two young girls, I am gradually mastering my pedicure skills...besides seeking blessings on Ashtami Kanjak!!! @natashagambhir2 where should I send the bill for my services," as the caption.

In a recent media interaction, Gambhir had asked the Indian selectors to have a word with wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni regarding his future plan.

Dhoni last played for India in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, since then he has missed series against Windies and South Africa. The wicket-keeper batsman was criticised for maintaining a slow strike-rate during the World Cup.

"I have always maintained this one thing. Retirement is an individual call, I think for me selectors should talk to him and ask him about his future plan. Ultimately for me, playing for India, you should not be picking and choosing series," Gambhir had told reporters.

The left-handed batsman was instrumental in India's World Cup-winning squads. The batsman played match-winning knocks in the T20 World Cup final in 2007 and 50 over World Cup in 2011.

The cricketer announced his retirement in the year 2018 after completing 10,000 runs in List-A cricket.