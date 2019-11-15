Fans recall Karnataka great GR Vishwanath after Mayank Agarwal's double ton

Right-hand batsman Mayank Agarwal notched his third test century on Day 2 of the ongoing Indore Test against Bangladesh on Friday, drawing comparisons with a fellow Karnataka great, GR Vishwanath.

Mayank reached the three-digit mark with the help of 15 boundaries and a six off 183 deliveries.

The loss of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in quick succession in the morning session had put India in trouble at one point in time but Mayank took charge ably to steer India in tandem with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. The two enabled India to move past Bangladesh's first innings score of 150.

After Mayank scored the century, some cricket fans drew comparisons between him and Indian cricket legend Vishwanath, who too hit his maiden Test ton (137) in Indore on this very day in 1969 against Australia. He was out for a duck in his first innings.

Vishwanath was known for his wizardry with the bat, using timing rather than power play and copy-book elegant square cuts and wrist-play to score runs. These qualities made his innings a visual treat for the Indian cricket fans.

Vishwanath -- 'Vishy' to his countless admirers -- played a total of 91 Test matches, scoring 6,080 runs. Only the Hyderabadi duo of Mohammad Azharuddin and VVS Laxman came close to matching his artistry.