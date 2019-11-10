Dada's reign to continue for 3 years? Sourav Ganguly's time as BCCI president might increase after AGM proposes constitutional amendments

Former Team India Captain, Sourav Ganguly's expected tenure of nine months as the BCCI President may soon get a new lease of life.

Although Ganguly had been unanimously nominated to his current position, taking over from a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) the decision had also sparked debates. Fans and experts were additionally concerned with the appointment of Shah soon after.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) requires office bearers to undergo a mandatory 'cooling-off' period after six years in office -- something which both Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah will face soon. In the past, Ganguly held the position of chairman of the Cricket Association of Bengal while Shah was joint-secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association.

However, their fears may soon be alleviated. According to a Times of India report, Shah has sent out a notice for the upcoming 88th Annual General meeting putting forth the compulsory 12-point agenda mentioned in the current constitution.

The notice proposed various constitutional amendments and also addressed the existing rule regarding the 'cooling-off' period. According to the report, the changed rule states that the cooling-off period will be implemented for those who have served as a president or secretary in the BCCI for two consecutive terms. This does not include state associations. There is also an explanation for the same.

According to the explainer provided, the restriction has hampered the selection of talented and experienced hands and also affects "the continuity of the individual’s ability to serve in administration unnecessarily". Thus, it "can be restricted to BCCI and the member state respectively".

This makes it feasible for Ganguly and Shah to serve out a three-year term in office.

The 12-point agenda also called for fresh appointments of ombudsman and ethics officer, new cricket committees 9such as the Cricket Advisory Committee) and also proposed amendments for the rules and regulations of the board. A 3/4th majority of the AGM or SGM members, the new agenda proposes, should be enough to pass amendments in rules and regulations.