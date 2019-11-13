Cricket tournament: Agastya Kashikar a wonder kid

Mumbai: Agastya Kashikar's all round act saw Abhiveera Boys beat Sawant Cricket Academy in the second round of the MCC U-10 cricket tournament, at Young Maharashtra ground (Shivaji Park) here on Wednesday.
The eight-year-old, the baby of the tournament, Agastya scored 38 runs and later claimed five wickets with magic figures reading 5-4-5-1. Agastya trains at MIGCC under coach Jwala Singh for the last couple of years.
In the other tie played at Kamat Memorial plot, an unbeaten 100 by Shrihann Haridass propelled Chembur’s Achievers Academy to overcome Teamwork Sports Club. Achievers piled up 277 for four, lwhile their opponents were bundled out for 58.
Brief scores:
Abhiveera Boys 190-2 in 25 overs (Aarav Thaker 75, A Kashikar 38) bt St Cricket Academy( Dadar) 35 all out (Agastya Kashikar 5-1, Aarav Srivastava 4-13). MoM: Agastya Kashikar
Achievers Academy (Chembur ) 277-4 in 25 overs (S Haridaass n.o. 100, T Khan 56, K Malusure 30) bt Teamwork S C 58 all out (K Gosalia 4-3).MoM: S Haridass.
