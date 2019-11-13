Cricket tournament: Agastya Kashikar a wonder kid

Mumbai: Agastya Kashikar's all round act saw Abhiveera Boys beat Sawant Cricket Academy in the second round of the MCC U-10 cricket tournament, at Young Maharashtra ground (Shivaji Park) here on Wednesday.

The eight-year-old, the baby of the tournament, Agastya scored 38 runs and later claimed five wickets with magic figures reading 5-4-5-1. Agastya trains at MIGCC under coach Jwala Singh for the last couple of years.