Cricket League: Akash Parkar does it for Karnatak

Mumbai: A fine all-round performance from Akash Parkar (4-23) and an unbeaten 22 runs enabled Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) to get past Sind Sports Club by virtue of first innings lead in A Division match of this year's Dr H D Kanga Cricket League at the home ground in Cross Maidan here on Sunday.

KSA after winning the toss sent in their opposition to bat, and skittled Sind Sports Club for a paltry 93 runs in 43.3 overs. Akash Parkar and Vinayak Bhoir with four and three wickets each were the main architects.

In reply, Karnatak Sporting Association scored 102 for 3 wickets in 30.0 overs. Unbeaten knocks by Ramanpreet Ghuman (42) and Aakash Parkar (22), who together put on 59 runs for the fourth wicket enabled them to post 102. In the process, KSA earned three points on basis of first innings lead.

Brief scores: Sind Sports Club (1st Innings) - 93 (Akash Parkar 4-23, Vinayak Bhoir 3-27) vs Karnatak Sporting Association (1st Innings) 102-3 (Ramanpreet Ghuman 42*, Aakash Parkar 22*)

KSA's trials

The Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) will be conducting cricket trials to select KSA boys under-14 team that will participate in the MCA conducted under-14 age group tournaments and other domestic tournaments like the Worli Cup during the 2019-2020 season.

Cricketers born after 1st September, 2005 and before Spetember 1, 2008 are eligible to attend the selection trials, which will be held at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13 from 7.00 am onwards.

The boys will have to report to coach Bala Shetty at the KSA ground and will have to come with their full cricket kit and white shirts and pants. It is mandatory for all the boys to bring along their original birth certificates.

For more information contact the coach Bala Shetty on mobile - 9619172047 or the KSA Office – 022 33631664.