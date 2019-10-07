Chris Silverwood appointed England's new head coach

England has appointed Chris Silverwood as their new head coach, replacing Trevor Bayliss who stepped down from the post at the end of the 2019 season.

According to ESPN Cric Info, 44-year-old Silverwood was promoted from the role of bowling coach to head coach across all formats. Silverwood emerged as the frontrunner for the job last week after Alec Stewart pulled out of the running and Gary Kirsten was also interviewed.

“I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed England head coach. I aim to continue the great work that has been done over the past five years and build on our future, especially in the Test arena," Silverwood told the ESPNcricinfo. “I have enjoyed working with the players over the past two seasons, and developing the best crop of talent in the English game. I am excited to get started and build teams’ that the whole game can be proud of. There is a tremendous amount of talent coming through, and there is enormous potential for growth. The hard work starts now, and I am confident we can make a positive impact during our winter tours of New Zealand and South Africa,” he further added.

Silverwood impressed the ECB's selection panel, comprising Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison, Managing Director of England's Men's Cricket Ashley Giles and Head of Coach Development John Neal, through a strong interview and his intimate knowledge of the current set-up and systems.

Silverwood’s first assignment as head coach is the tour to New Zealand that departs at the end of this month, before further trips to South Africa and Sri Lanka this winter.