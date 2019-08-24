Captain Joe Root, Denly lead England’s 2nd innings

Leed: England captain Joe Root and Joe Denly have ensured that their team does not do a repeat of their first innings collapse.

Both were on a 75-run stand for the third wicket on Day 3 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

England are 90-2 at Tea, trailing Australia by 269 runs with eight wickets in hand. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood dismissed the England openers within the first seven overs of the innings. Rory Burns' jab off the last ball of the sixth over ended up flying to the razor sharp David Warner at first slip.

In the next over, Jason Roy's horror run as England's Test opener continued when he was left clueless to a snorter from Pat

Brief Scores: England: 67 & 90/2 (Root 41; Cummins 1/18); Australia: 179 & 246 (Labuschagne 80; Stokes 3/56)