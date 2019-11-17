Best bowler and batsman: For Shoaib Akhtar it's Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar was trolled on Twitter for calling Indian skipper Virat Kohli as his favourite bowler in the world.

Akhtar was having a question and answer session with his fans and when one of the users asked him some entertaining questions related to cricket. One fan asked him "Fav bowler in the world..... From current players" and Akhtar happened to take Kohli's name.