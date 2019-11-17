Best bowler and batsman: For Shoaib Akhtar it's Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar was trolled on Twitter for calling Indian skipper Virat Kohli as his favourite bowler in the world.
Akhtar was having a question and answer session with his fans and when one of the users asked him some entertaining questions related to cricket. One fan asked him "Fav bowler in the world..... From current players" and Akhtar happened to take Kohli's name.
Akhtar's fans were very shocked to see his answer since Virat Kohli does not bowl regularly and was used as a part-timer under MS Dhoni's leadership.
Here are some funny replies to Akhtar's choice:-
Akhtar, 44, also admitted that Kohli is the toughest batsman for any bowler to bowl in the current generation. When one fan asked him, "For u Who is the most difficult modern era batsman to get out?"
Akhtar had once again Kohli on his mind. This time it was taken seriously as the Rawalpindi Express has praised the batsman several times in his match analysis videos.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)