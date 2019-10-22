Bangladesh Cricket Board smells conspiracy behind players’ strike

Dhaka: Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan on Tuesday said the national players' unprecedented strike, which has jeopardised the upcoming tour of India, seems to be a "conspiracy" to destabilise the game in the country.

Hassan's comments come after country's top players including Test and T20 captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim on Monday announced a boycott of cricketing activities until their demands, including a salary hike, are met. The development has thrown their tour of India beginning November 3, into uncertainty.

"We will find who is behind this conspiracy," said Hassan during a press conference here as the BCB called an emergency meeting of directors to discuss the issue.

Hassan reportedly said that the purpose of this public protest was to create chaos and tarnish the image of the game in the country. BCB director Jalal Yunus said the players should have come to the board with their demands rather than communicating with them through media.

"We had no idea that the cricketers were so angry, disappointed and upset," Yunus told a local daily. "They could have placed the demands at the board before issuing the ultimatum. However, they went to the media to call off all cricketing activities. This is nothing but blackmailing."

Another BCB director Mahbubul Anam too smelt a conspiracy against the Board. "They could have followed the process of going through the CEO, cricket operations chairman and board chief, and if their demands weren't met, then they could have gone for action.

"I believe something else is behind the cricketers' call for the strike. It is a conspiracy against BCB," he said.

Corrupt, match fixers?

Former BCB president Saber Hossain Chowdhury, a British-educated lawyer, businessman and now member of parliament, said corruption was deep-rooted at the governing body. "@BCBtigers is only national sporting body in the world that promotes institutionalised #matchfixing, #corruption," he said on his Twitter account, adding: "Unbelievable!!" "Flagged this issue many times myself," he said. While National captain Shakib Al Hasan raised concerns about corruption in domestic cricket, "A lot of the times we know which team will win and which team will lose before the match starts.”