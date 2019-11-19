Bangladesh bowler Shahadat Hossain assaults teammate, banned for five years

London: Bangladesh's Shahadat Hossain on Tuesday was banned for five years, with two years suspension, for assaulting his teammate.

The incident took place during a National Cricket League (NCL) game when he physically assaulted Arafat Sunny Jr on the field. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) handed a fine of BDT 100,000 (USD 1200 approx.) to Hossain.

NCL's technical committee made the decision and Hossain can appeal against the penalty by November 26.