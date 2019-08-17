Ambati Rayudu set to play in TNCA One-Day tournament

After announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket a month ago, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu will return to action. Rayudu will be back in action from August 19 in Chennai when he joins the Grand Slam in the TNCA one-day league for the VA Parthasarathy trophy as per reports in Sportstar.

In the first game of the tournament, Grand Slam will meet Vijay CC at the Guru Nanak College ground. According to the source, the tournament will be of great help for the former player, who has been a part of the Chennai Super Kings side in the IPL, to stay match fit.

Ambati Rayudu made a pre-mature exit after the selectors snubbed him from the World Cup squad. The decision came after the selectors preferred Mayank Agarwal over him to replace injured Vijay Shankar for the remainder of the World Cup. He was in the standby list, but the selectors preferred not to pick him. After being overlooked for the World Cup, he tweeted that he was planning to buy 3D glasses taking a dig at chairman of selectors MSK Prasad who had cited Vijay Shankar’s three-dimension abilities for being picked ahead of Rayudu.

However, Ambati Rayudu will make a return to cricket after playing last in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings. The One-Day tournament will be the perfect platform for the veteran batsman to answer his critics. Meanwhile, Rayudu is yet to make an official announcement regarding his participation in the IPL.