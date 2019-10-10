20 dogs will patrol the Pune stadium

Mumbai: It is just not the 1000-odd spectators who will witness the Second Test which gets underway at Ghahunje. When India takes on South Africa, 20 dogs, the most loyal creatures on this planet, will also be in attendance to take care of the unwanted elements during the five-day match. Twenty of them along with their handlers will be all around the ground keeping their eyes on spectators who try to jump barricades.

“We are 20; we will be on the field, the ticket counters and all over this stadium, to look out for mischievous elements,” said one of the handler who has been with these dogs for over seven years.

“They are the best friends and and worst enemies too,” said Sachin (name changed). Breeds such as Malinois, German Shepherd, Golden Retriever, Labrador Doberman and Rottweiler will rule this stadium, the only one in the world to have such securities.

It has been the brain child of the former Maharashtra Cricket Associoation’s president and the former BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke who brought in the concept in a cricket stadium.

“Each one has their own duty to perform, such has to catch hope of barricade intruders, ticket counter trouble makers and others,” said Sachin.

This is a warning for the trouble makers: if they try to to be too smart, Veer, Teja, Rock, Hank, Cash, Flash Sunny will not only see them out of the stadium but leave a mark which will be remembered all through their lives.

Luckily nothing of such kind has been witnessed in this stadium. Last time the stadium hosted match against Australia which was over in three days with India losing.