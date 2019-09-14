12 Years Of Captain Cool: Netizens remember Dhoni's leadership debut

New Delhi: It was on September 14, 2007, when former India skipper MS Dhoni made his captaincy debut in international cricket.

Dhoni captained India for the first time in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa. The wicket-keeper batsman's first match as skipper against Scotland was abandoned due to rain on September 12 and he took the field as captain against Pakistan on September 14.

The 38-year-old made noise for all the right reasons as he led India to a famous victory in the T20 World Cup. As 12 years have gone by since Dhoni's captaincy debut, netizens took to Twitter to laud the former skipper and started #12YearsofCaptainDhoni as one of the top hashtag trends in India.

"Definition of the Leadership explained in this Quote. Whenever we win, Captain DHONI loved to send the performer to meet the media, Whenever we lost, he himself went out to face the media" - RP Singh #12YearsOfCaptainDhoni," one fan tweeted.

"Every time there is a FAN BREACH, My initial thought is when is my turn gonna come, Our IDOL Our WORLD, WAITING to see you soon on the field #12YearsOfCaptainDhoni," another fan tweeted.