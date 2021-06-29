Corporate Gallery

Woxsen University, Darwin Platform Group announces path-breaking initiative; indigenously developed Military Equipment based on Molecular Nano Technology for Indian Armed Forces

By FPJ Bureau

DPGC will be developing prototypes for Jackets, Arms and Systems against laser-guided weapons. DPGC also announced its partnership with Woxsen University who will be developing advanced analytic systems for commercial use.

Following the success in creating a niche in several high-growth sectors, Darwin Platform Group of Companies (DPGC) today announced the great strides it is making in military and scientific advancements. To equip Indian defense with new-age military equipment, the DPGC today showcased the prototypes of indigenously designed and developed military equipment based on Molecular Nano Technology (MNT).

For this ambitious project, DPGC partnered with the Robotics Lab at Woxsen University, Hyderabad for designing and developing these prototypes. Under the project, the DPGC plans to provide three MNT-based equipment- Military Jackets, Arms and Ammunition & Laser-Guided Munition and Guidance against Laser Guided Bombs- to the Indian forces for upkeeping our defense.

