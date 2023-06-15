SWR Sports Team bags gold medal

The SWR Men's Aquatic Team bagged a gold medal in the 63rd All India Inter-Railway Aquatics Championship organised by Eastern Railway Sports Associations in Kolkata from June 5 to 9, 2023.

A total of 17 aquatic teams participated in this competition. The men's South Western Railway aquatic team won the gold medal in this competition. A total of 22 members of the team participated under the direction of SWR Aquatic (Swimming) Coach Thomas Chaura.

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of South Western Railway, said, “The team competed against 17 other railway teams from across the country and emerged victorious in the championship." This victory is a testament to the SWR Men's Aquatic Team's hard work and dedication.