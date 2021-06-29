NTPC, the official supporting partner of Indian Archery team congratulates them for stellar performance

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), NTPC Ltd, the official supporting organisation has been promoting archery in India in partnership with Archery Association of India (AAI).

This partnership is aimed to nurture the potential of hidden talents in Archery and provide a platform to the youth of India to showcase their talent and elevate India’s reputation in the field of Archery globally.

R.K Singh, Minister of State (IC) Power and New & Renewable Energy, MoS in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, GOI, has always encouraged promoting sports to make Indian Flag fly higher.

NTPC Ltd has congratulated Indian Archery Team and players Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, Atanu Das and Abhishek Verma for their stellar performance by winning 04 Gold Medals in the World Cup, Stage-3 in Paris (France) and the Archers Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari who have qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The team had earlier given an exemplary performance at Archery World Cup, stage-1 in Guatemala City with medal tally of 03 Gold and 01 Bronze Medals.

World’s number One Archer Deepika Kumari's performance is testimony to the fact that the achievement of Indian archers has been on the rise since the last two years.

NTPC in partnership with the Federation (AAI) has intended to work towards increasing the competitiveness among archers by organising various competitions for improved and continuous training, mentoring, etc.

National Ranking Archery Tournament (NRATs) and National Archery Championships (NACs) are also part of this official agreement. In addition, Indian Archery Team of different age groups are also sent to participate in various International Tournaments for International exposure and match practice.

While energising India’s growth story, NTPC is steadily working towards being a sustainable energy company. Apart from lending support to India’s growth, NTPC has also been a pillar of support for holistic development for its communities and society at large. NTPC has supported the development of sports in India and the step towards supporting the Archery Association of India since 2018 is one of the milestones in the long cherished journey.