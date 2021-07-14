NTPC Regional Executive Director visits Ramagundam

Sanjay Madan, Regional Executive Director (Western Region-II & Southern Region), NTPC and Santosh Madan, President (Arpita & Dakshin Deepanjali Mahila Samithi) visited Ramagundams on July 10, 2021. Upon their arrival, Sunil Kumar, CGM (Ramagundam & Telangana) and senior officials from Ramagundam & Telangana welcomed them. Later, Madan interacted with all the GMs, Head of the Departments (HODs) and Direct Reporting Officers (DROs) and reviewed the performance of NTPC-Ramagundam besides progress of Telangana Project and Floating Solar PV Project.

Speaking on the occasion, Madan appreciated Team Ramagundam/Telangana for their excellent performance both in power generation and construction activities despite the Covid disruption. He also appreciated the way Covid situation has been managed and facilities extended to the employees, contract workers and others in fight against Covid-19.