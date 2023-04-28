NFL distributes school bags & educational kits to students

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) distributed school bags and educational kits to the students of Government schools on April 26, 2023 under its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Under the company's 'Back to School' CSR project, Atul B Patil, Chairman & Managing Director, NFL, inaugurated the project by distributing educational kits to the students of Govt. Boys Sr. Secondary School, Chhawla (Najafgarh), New Delhi.

Dinesh Sood, Executive Director (HR), NFL, Savita Daral, Deputy Director, Education Department, Government of Delhi, Sanjeev Randeva, Deputy General Manager (Corporate Communication & HR) and other officers of NFL were also present on the occasion.

Under this project, essential educational material is being provided to 1580 beneficiary students in total 6 government schools of Delhi. The project is being implemented by Aruna Kishore Foundation. The objective of the project is to increase school attendance in Government schools by providing school bags and educational kits to the students.