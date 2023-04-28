 NFL distributes school bags & educational kits to students
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryNFL distributes school bags & educational kits to students

NFL distributes school bags & educational kits to students

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 01:37 AM IST
article-image

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) distributed school bags and educational kits to the students of Government schools on April 26, 2023 under its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Under the company's 'Back to School' CSR project, Atul B Patil, Chairman & Managing Director, NFL, inaugurated the project by distributing educational kits to the students of Govt. Boys Sr. Secondary School, Chhawla (Najafgarh), New Delhi.

Dinesh Sood, Executive Director (HR), NFL, Savita Daral, Deputy Director, Education Department, Government of Delhi, Sanjeev Randeva, Deputy General Manager (Corporate Communication & HR) and other officers of NFL were also present on the occasion.

Under this project, essential educational material is being provided to 1580 beneficiary students in total 6 government schools of Delhi. The project is being implemented by Aruna Kishore Foundation. The objective of the project is to increase school attendance in Government schools by providing school bags and educational kits to the students.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NFL distributes school bags & educational kits to students

NFL distributes school bags & educational kits to students

WR successfully carries out work of removal of operational constraints at Borivali station

WR successfully carries out work of removal of operational constraints at Borivali station

Indian Coast Guard conducts coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach on West Bengal Coast

Indian Coast Guard conducts coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach on West Bengal Coast

Allen completes 35 glorious years, announces free coaching to 1000 students

Allen completes 35 glorious years, announces free coaching to 1000 students

International Conference on Innovations in Molecular Medicine And Translational Research

International Conference on Innovations in Molecular Medicine And Translational Research