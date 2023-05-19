National Atal Samman Ceremony Honors 18 Dignitaries at Prime Minister's Museum

On May 18th, 2023, the Atal Foundation organized the National Atal Tribute Ceremony and musical Atal Gaatha at the Prime Minister's Museum, Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi, to commemorate the first term of the late former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Following the musical performance, all 18 selected personalities from across India were honored by the Chief Guest, former Union Minister and Member of Parliament, Mahesh Sharma, during the Atal Tribute Ceremony.

During the ceremony, the Chief Guest spoke about Vajpayee's unique contribution as one of the greatest Indian statesmen in Indian society and praised the Atal Foundation for its efforts to fulfill his dreams.

Acharya Rajesh and Member of the Women's Commission of Uttar Pradesh, Neelima Dixit, thanked all the guests who attended this ceremony. Neelima Dixit said, "I welcome all the participants who have come from different states to this program, representing the Atal Foundation's state presidents and officials, from the depths of my heart."

Aparna Singh, the National President of the Atal Foundation, announced two new schemes, Atal Kanyadan and Atal Kisan Yojana, to help fulfill Vajpayee's vision for the nation.

The Atal Samman ceremony awarded 10 items to individuals in 18 categories, including Education, Health, Sports, Science, Social Work, Politics, Art, Clean India, Peace, Literature, Environment, Agriculture, Women Empowerment, Harmony, Bravery, Nature Conservation, Make in India, and Lifetime Achievements. The items included a special gemstone necklace, a silver emblem, a cash prize of Rs. 11,000, ceremonial clothing, a special bag and mask for the event, the book "Smritiyan Atal Hain" (Memories are Atal), and a certificate of honor.

The 18 dignitaries who received the Atal Samman awards this year .