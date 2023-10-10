MoPSW brings Ocean of Opportunities for Maritime Sector of the Nation

As the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways gears up for the most awaited maritime event Global Maritime India Summit- 2023 of the nation. On Monday, Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, MoPSW along with Shripad Y. Naik, MoS, MoPSW briefed media in Mumbai. The ministry’s biggest maritime event is scheduled from 17th to 19th October at MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai.

While addressing the press conference Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, MoPSW said, ‘In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of “One Earth One Family One Future”, each session of GMIS-2023 has been designed to deliberate upon pressing global maritime issues’.

‘GMIS 2023 is aligned with Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and captures a wide range of opportunities for Public Private Partnerships, with investment opportunities of Rs.10 lakh crore already identified across the sector with potential to generate more than 15 lakh job opportunities’, Sonowal added.

Sharing his concluding remarks, Sonowal said, "Our vision is to foster a blue economy, promoting the development of green ports, sustainable infrastructure, cruise tourism and attracting global investments to propel the maritime industry forward."

It is to be noted that the 3rd edition of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 is going to be much bigger and more inclusive than the previous two summits organized in 2016 and 2021 in terms of scale and participation.

GMIS 2023 is expected to draw participation from more than 70 countries. A cadre of senior ministers from the UAE, South Africa, Armenia, Italy, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, Belarus, Bangladesh, and Madagascar will be attending. The summit is poised to host over 250 national and international speakers and CEOs, in addition to conducting more than 20 thematic sessions, including 7 international roundtables and 13+ sectoral and state discussions. Discussions are planned on regional cooperation in BIMSTEC countries, Chabahar and INSTC (International North–South Transport Corridor), Africa, Indo Pacific, Europe and the newly launched IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor).

TK Ramachandran, IAS Secretary, MoPSW while emphasizing on the importance of organizing the event said, ‘GMIS offers a wide canvas for Public-Private Partnerships in diverse maritime sectors such as ports, shipbuilding, waterways, and maritime education. The summit has identified several focus areas, including Ports of the Future, Decarbonisation, Coastal Shipping and Inland Water Transport (IWT), Shipbuilding, Repair and Recycling, Finance, Insurance and Arbitration, Innovation and Technology, Maritime Safety and Security, and Maritime Tourism’.

