IMC to organise conference on ‘Health, Wellness and Workplaces’

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry under its Health and Fitness Committee is organising Health Conference to get all stakeholders to define the path ahead for wellness at workplace. People with a stake in corporate health and wellness will be participating in the Conference.

The health, wellbeing and safety of employees are now a top concern. The negative effects of stress have considerable damage on the learning, work performance and wellbeing of an employee. The loss of productivity due to stress alone runs into hundreds of billions of dollars across the world. Stress management interventions will ensure safety, wellbeing and performance of workforce.

The Conference will cover the following aspects

• Introduction to wellness at workplaces

• CEO panel discussion on changing face of workplace, work force and their wellness expectations

• Physical wellness and staying fit at work

• Ergonomics

• Mental wellness, spiritual wellness and happiness

Commenting on the event IMC President, Mr. Anant Singhania stated that it is important that organisations should take an active role in the health and wellbeing of their employees as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. As we see a shift in organisational culture, it is apparent that a happy and supportive work environment leads to a more productive and successful team. And it is a change that is set to stay.

Sanjaya Mariwala, Chairman of IMC’s Health and Fitness Committee quoted “We have created a very different workshop on issues of health and wellness that affect the work place. This is normally not a topic in discussion, but post pandemic, we are seeing this issue in a new light. Various elements affect workplaces, wellness and Health of employees if paid attention to can significantly help organisations maintain better morale and wellbeing of their workforce and have a productive force leading to business gains and superior outcomes in results. It is our intent to bring out such issues and help all kinds of organisations cope better”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)