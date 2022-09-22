Bravery, brilliance honoured: DG CRPF felicitates excellence

In keeping with the tradition of honouring Gallant heroes and exceptional performances, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF felicitated the Bravehearts who were awarded Gallantry medal this Independence Day in a solemn ceremony held at Shaurya Officers Institute, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The family members of Bravehearts who were awarded Gallantry Medals posthumously were also honoured. 9 Home Minister's Asadharan Aasuchana Kushalata Padak were presented to the personnel for their exemplary and unparalleled role in generating timely, credible, and accurate intelligence based on which successful operations were launched. To encourage the culture of hard work and excellence in the students, 37 meritorious students of CRPF Public Schools situated at Rohini and Dwarka were felicitated out of which 19 are those who secured first, second and third position in their senior secondary examination in science, commerce, and humanities streams while 18 secured first, second and third position in their secondary examination.

The DG honoured the family members of the great heroes of the Force who made supreme sacrifice while fighting with indomitable courage, and had received gallantry medals posthumously. He duly felicitated them and enquired about their well being and assured them of the unceasing support of the force in their hour of need. While congratulating the medal awardees and meritorious students, Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF, in his address, expressed his pride in as many as 2419 gallantry medals bagged by the Force over the years and expressed his firm belief in the commitment of the Bravehearts to take the prestige and dignity of the Force to new heights while effectively carrying out their duties. Seeing their efforts being acknowledged and awarded by the Force, the meritorious students were overwhelmed with joy and pride. They were presented with Certificates of Merit by DG CRPF. According to them, the citations of gallant acts of brave Heroes of the Force left an indelible mark on their conscience and will encourage them to align their future endeavours to nation building.

The raw courage, unparalleled fortitude, and conspicuous gallantry exhibited by the brave personnel of CRPF while upholding the integrity of the Nation had been duly recognised and rewarded by the Nation by bestowing the Force with as many as 110 Gallantry Medals including one Shaurya Chakra on the Independence Day this year. The Bravehearts of the Central Reserve Police Force reiterate their pledge to serve the nation with courage and commitment.