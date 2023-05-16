Babus, mantris & buzz: Pakistan will be divided?

Pakistan will be divided?

Astrology says that things in Pakistan will go from bad to worst and soon the country will see division.

Next ten days political upheaval likely

Keeping in mind 2024 Lok Sabha elections and now after Karnataka debacle, PM Narendra Modi may make certain changes in the Cabinet and Organisation in a week or two. A few Chief Ministers including the Gujarat CM may also be changed. A Union Minister is believed to have been sounded for Gujarat in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. New faces from the poll bound MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan may be inducted in the Cabinet.

BUREAUCRACY

Karnataka DGP, Praveen Sood appointed new CBI Chief

This is called destiny. All speculations failed in Indian media. Senior most 1986 batch IPS officer Praveen Sood, DGP, Karnataka who was nowhere in the picture was appointed new CBI Chief. The orders were issued on Sunday. On Saturday the selection committee, comprising of the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India, and the Leader of Opposition had picked up the name of Praveen Sood, DGP, Karnataka for the post of Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Race for the new DGP, Karnataka gains momentum

With the appointment of the Director General of Police (DGP), Karnataka Praveen Sood as the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief, race for the new Police head is gaining momentum. Alok Mohan, the seniormost IPS in the state is said to be the front-runner. The department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DP&AR) will send the list of officers who have completed 30 years of service with clean Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs to Union Public Service Commission for empanelment. The other officers likely to find place in the list include Kamal Pant (Recruitment & Training, 1990 batch), Pratap Reddy (Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, 1991 batch), Prashant Thakur (Lokayukta, 1992 batch), ADGPs Saleem, Ramachandra Rao (Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force) and Malini Krishnamurthy (Internal Security Division) of 1993 batch.

Will P K Srivastava be made full time CVC ?

The matter of the selection of the new CVC also came up for consideration at the meeting of the Selection Committee comprising of the Chief Justice of India, the PM and the leader of the opposition. The PM reportedly wanted P K Srivastava the acting CVC as full time CVC but the leader of the opposition Adhir Ranjan Choudhary objected and gave a dissent not asking him to consider some other name ,particularly from minority community and women candidates.

Karnataka: 2 Cong CM claimant have own set of bureaucrats

As Karnataka is gearing up to welcome a new government, an unforeseen confusion has reportedly gripped the babudom. According to sources, the two leaders of Congress- Siddaramaiah and DK Shivkumar are front runners for the top job. But the problem is both have their own sets of bureaucrats. If X become the CM, he won't take the Y loyalist officer and same is with other.

Delhi bureaucracy tense but ease also

The SC verdict has strengthened the CM's power but increased the tension of bureaucracy, especially, IAS officers. At the same time they think the MHA would take some steps to safeguard the interests of UT cadre IAS and IPS officers, especially those who are posted with the Delhi government.

Will CS, Delhi be transferred?

Rumours are high that the Kejriwal Government would like to see Naresh Kumar, Chief secretary changed. He is a 1987 batch UT cadre IAS officer. It is said that CM Kejariwal is not happy with him because, as per sources, he thinks that the CS has made many complaints against his government.

Interview for Dy Governor RBI soon

Interview for the post of Deputy Governor Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is scheduled to be held by this month end. The post is falling vacant following the retirement of M K Jain.

MP HC Collegium clears names of six Judicial officers !

Madhya Pradesh High Court is believed to have cleared names of Six Judicial Officers for Judge in the High Court. Collegium was held last weekend.

R K Tyagi in race for CMD, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd

R K Tyagi, Director (Operations), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, appears to be a board level contender for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Abhay Damle quits Indian Revenue Service

Abhay Damle, CCIT, Kolkata, has resigned from the Indian Revenue Service-Income Tax.

Arun Kumar Bahl appointed IEM of ONGC

Former Vice Admiral Arun Kumar Bahl has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of ONGC & BNPM.

Raghunath Tripathi appointed IEM of NICL

Raghunath Prasad Tripathi, former IDSE officer, has been appointed Independent External Monitor (IEM) of NICL & GeM.

UP Chief Secretary releases yearly magazine of IAS association

One of the most-awaited events in the Uttar Pradesh bureaucratic circle happened when the Chief Secretary DS Mishra released the annual Magazine of IAS association. The magazine has been comprehensively and impressively edited by the Officiating Editor and Principal Secretary, Tourism Department Mukesh Kumar Meshram. The magazine carries articles written by the association members and their families. In future, the release of the magazine could be a quarterly event, informed Meshram, while talking to the Whispers In The Corridors. ‘ The magazine is a strong platform to highlight the development and the creativity models adopted by various officers for the welfare of the people’, opined officiating Editor.

MoPSW ranks second in Data Governance Quality Index among 66 ministries

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has achieved a remarkable feat, securing the second position among 66 ministries in the highly influential Data Governance Quality Index (DGQI) assessment for 2022-2023 Q3. The Ministry has achieved an impressive score of 4.7 out of 5. The survey was conducted by the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog, and the DGQI survey.

Shantam Bose promoted to PrCIT grade

Shantam Bose has been promoted to the grade of Principal Commissioner of Income Tax.

B Koteswara Rao promoted to PrCIT grade

B Koteswara Rao has been promoted to the grade of Principal Commissioner of Income Tax - reg.

Three ICAS probationers attached to Ministries for Training

Three ICAS probationers of 2020 batch have been attached to different Ministries/Departments for On the Job Training (OJT). Accordingly, Ms Kumkum Sen has been attached to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ravi Gangwar to Rural Development and Ram Chandra Jakhar was attached to Home Affairs for OJT.

14 IAS officers get new postings in TamilNadu

As many as 14 IAS officers have been shifted and given new postings in Tamilnadu. N Muruganandam has been appointed as ACS to CM with additional charge of Development Commissioner, while T Udhayachandran is now PS, Finance and Mrs P Amudha will take charge as PS, Home, Probation and Excise. Similarly, K Phanindra Reddy was shifted as ACS, Transport; Dr K Gopal as ACS/ Vigilance Commissioner and Commissioner for Administrative Reforms; Gangadeep Singh Bedi as PS, Health & Family Welfare; Dr P Senthilkumar as PS, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj; Dr K Manivasan as PS, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments; Dr B Chandra Mohan as PS, Public Works Department; Dr D Jagannathan as Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection; K Nanthakumar as Secretary, Human Resources Management Department; Mrs Mythill K Rajendran as Commissioner of Indian Medicine & Homeopathy; S Ganesh as Director of Economics & Statistics and Dr J Radhakrishnan is now ACS/Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation.

