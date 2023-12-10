AJIO announces the Big Bold Sale

India’s premier fashion e-tailer AJIO has announced its flagship event ‘Big Bold Sale’ powered by Adidas and co-powered by Superdry starting from 7th December 2023. Customers got early access to the sale starting from 4th December. In the biggest-ever edition of the Big Bold Sale (BBS), customers can shop across 5500+ brands offering over 1.6 million curated fashion styles, delivering an unparalleled shopping experience.

BBS will see customers across 19,000+ pin codes pan India shop from a huge selection of exclusive international brands, owned labels and homegrown brands with the best deals and offers across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, jewellery, beauty and personal care. Customers can save big and get up to 50-90% off across top brands and categories with an extra instant discount of up to 10% off on using ICICI credit and debit cards. Exciting deals on brands like Adidas, Superdry, Nike, Puma, GAP, Asics, USPA, New Balance, Under Armour, Steve Madden, Tommy Hilfiger, Diesel, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, BOSS, Levi’s, Marks and Spencer, Armani Exchange, Ritu Kumar, MUJI, SAM, Buda Jeans Co., Fyre Rose, Portico, Casio, Lakme, Maybelline and many more.

Commenting on the announcement, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO said “The Big Bold Sale has been one of the most popular sale events that customers eagerly look forward to edition after edition. Since the early access began, we’ve already seen a 40% increase in orders over BAU. With the biggest of brands and the boldest of offers, we aim to delight customers this shopping season.”

Shraddha Kapoor is back in the launch campaign film, this time with her father Shakti Kapoor. The father-daughter duo takes the warmest corner in the viewer’s heart as they flaunt the biggest brands available on AJIO. The film is a heartwarming portrayal of the bond between a father and daughter, and it perfectly captures the joy of shopping together. The 360-degree campaign will run across TV, OTTs, social, digital and print.