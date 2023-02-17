34 Maoists including four with Rs 1 lakh reward on their heads surrender in Sukma

Sustained and planned operations by the security forces and Chhattisgarh police in the left wing extremism affected areas in the state have resulted in apprehension of a number of top maoist leaders and many have surrendered. Additionally, the security forces have been persuading the Maoist cadres to give up the path of violence and return to the mainstream.

It has just been 03 days since the Central Reserve Police Force and Chhattisgarh Police established a camp in Dubbamarka located in the deep regions of Sukma, Chhattisgarh that the confidence of the locals on Security Forces manifested when 33 Maoist surrendered in the new camp. The surrendered Maoists included 03 Maoist Dirdo Muda, Hidma, and Vajaam Hidma carried a reward of Rs 01 Lakh on their heads. These Maoists who were earlier misled decided to abjure violence and return to mainstream.

In another major success, the efforts of 201 CoBRA to persuade a Maoist to surrender yielded results when a Rs 1 Lakh rewardee Maoist Madvi Vaga surrendered before the officials of CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police in Sukma district headquarters. He was a Janmilitia Commander and had joined the Maoists in 2016 and was active in Chintalnar and Jagargunda.

