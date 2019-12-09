FPJ Edit: Impeaching Donald Trump

President Donald Trump, it is now clear, is set to be impeached by the US House of Representatives. At the conclusion of hearings by the House Judiciary Committee last week and earlier by the Intelligence Committee it emerged that his actions did invite impeachment as per law framed by the founding fathers.

Trump’s ad nauseam cries that the proceedings by a Democratic majority chamber are vindictive and a witch-hunt notwithstanding, there is no denying he misused power to enlist the support of a foreign government to help his 2020 re-election by linking US aid to an investigation against his likely Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Holding back $400 billion in aid to Ukraine, which is fighting Russian aggression, unless it investigated Biden on false charges was clearly an impeachable act, especially when it is in American interest to stop Russia from crushing a western ally.

The transcript of the telephonic exchange between Trump and the newly-elected Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky leaves not an iota of doubt that Trump violated the law against foreign intervention in US electoral process.

Four leading law professors last week categorically affirmed in public hearings that evidence put on record was strong to warrant impeachment. Now, before Christmas the House is set to frame charges and send them to the Senate for the trial of Trump.

Given the Republican majority, a two-third vote to approve impeachment is highly unlikely, especially due to the the highly polarised politics at present.

Yet Trump is damaged goods now. His global peers mock at him behind his back while educated Americans feel embarrassed by his daily conduct.

Only his base among white, blue-collar working class couldn’t care less about his antics. He has wrecked the post-war freedom alliance. Sooner he goes, the better it will be for all who cherish freedom and democracy.