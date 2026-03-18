Zydus Wellness Showcases ₹27,089 Million Revenue & 10% CAGR Growth In FY25 Presentation

Zydus Wellness Limited has released its investor presentation for March 2026, highlighting steady financial growth and portfolio expansion. |

Mumbai: Zydus Wellness is sharpening its focus on health-driven consumer products, leveraging strong brand positioning and new-age nutrition trends to sustain growth momentum.

Zydus Wellness reported revenue from operations rising to Rs 27,089 million in FY25, up from Rs 18,667 million in FY21, as shown in the financial chart on page 10. Profit after tax stood at Rs 3,469 million in FY25, reflecting a recovery from earlier fluctuations and consistent earnings expansion over the period.

The company continues to build a diversified portfolio across food, nutrition, and personal care segments. As outlined on page 9, it is aligning with global trends such as low-sugar products, high-protein foods, and functional skincare. Brands like Sugar Free, Complan, and Everyuth anchor their presence across key consumer categories.

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According to the performance snapshot on page 12, Zydus Wellness delivered strong year-to-date growth in FY26, with the food and nutrition business growing 48.9 percent and international markets expanding 134.0 percent. Volume growth remained in double digits, supported by expanding distribution and product innovation.

The company’s operational scale continues to expand, reaching over 70 million families and 2.8 million stores, as shown on page 8. It operates through more than 1,950 distributors and a large field force, reinforcing its ability to penetrate both urban and rural markets. Zydus Wellness’ latest presentation highlights a balanced strategy combining steady financial growth, portfolio diversification, and expanding consumer reach in the evolving health and wellness space.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s investor presentation and does not include independent verification or additional reporting.