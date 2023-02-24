e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Pitavastatin Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Pitavastatin Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg

Pitavastatin Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg had annual sales of USD 319 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Dec. 2022).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Pitavastatin Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg | Image: Zydus (Representative)
Follow us on

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Pitavastatin Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg (USRLD: Livalo® Tablets).

Pitavastatin is a HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor indicated as an adjunctive therapy to diet in adult patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia to reduce elevated total cholesterol (TC), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), apolipoprotein B (Apo B), triglycerides (TG), and to increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C). It is also indicated for pediatric patients aged 8 years or older with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) to reduce elevated TC, LDL-C, and Apo B. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Moraiya.

Pitavastatin Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg had annual sales of USD 319 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Dec. 2022).

Read Also
Zydus receives tentative approval from the USFDA for Gabapentin tablets
article-image

The group now has 345 approvals and has so far filed over 440* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

RECENT STORIES

Marico allots 11,130 shares to employees as stock options

Marico allots 11,130 shares to employees as stock options

NSE Indices launches Nifty India Municipal Bond Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty India Municipal Bond Index

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 142 points, Nifty below 17500

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 142 points, Nifty below 17500

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Pitavastatin Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Pitavastatin Tablets, 1 mg, 2 mg, and 4 mg

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Spicejet total income at Rs 2,829 cr, net profit at Rs 106 cr; Nestle India's...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Spicejet total income at Rs 2,829 cr, net profit at Rs 106 cr; Nestle India's...