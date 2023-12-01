 Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Ivabradine Tablets
The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad SEZ, India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Ivabradine Tablets | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates, hereafter referred to as Zydus) has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Ivabradine Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg (USRLD: Corlanor® Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg), the company on Froday announced through an exchnage filing.

Ivabradine is indicated to reduce the risk of hospitalization for worsening heart failure in adult patients with stable, symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It is also used in children aged 6 months and older for the treatment of stable symptomatic heart failure due to cardiomyopathy.

Zydus was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Ivabradine Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg and therefore may be eligible for 180 days of shared generic exclusivity for Ivabradine Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg.

Ivabradine Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg had annual sales of USD 136.5 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT October,2023).

The group now has 382 approvals and has so far filed over 448* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited shares

The shares of Zydus Lifesciences Limited on Friday at 12:42 pm IST were at Rs 640.45, up by 0.45 percent.

