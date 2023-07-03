 Zydus Receives EIR From The USFDA For Its SEZ 1 Manufacturing Facility
The inspection has been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
Zydus Receives EIR From The USFDA For Its SEZ 1 Manufacturing Facility | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the USFDA for the inspection conducted at its manufacturing facility located at Pharmez, Ahmedabad from March 20 to 24, 2023, the company announced on Mo0nday through an exchange filing.

The inspection has been classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The EIR report indicates that the inspection is closed.

Zydus Shares

The shares of Zydus on Monday at  11:18 am IST were at Rs 590.85, up by 1.34 percent.

