Zoomcar merges with Innovative International Acquisition Corp to be publicly listed | GREG MORAN, Co-founder & CEO of Zoomcar

Car sharing platform Zoomcar on Friday said it has signed a merger agreement with Innovative International Acquisition Corp a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company and subsequently become a publicly listed entity on Nasdaq. The transaction value of the combined company was at around USD 456 million. Upon closing the deal the combined company will be renamed Zoomcar Holdings, Inc and expects to list its common stock on Nasdaq.

After the closing of this deal Zoomcar stockholders are expected to retain a majority of the outstanding shares of the combined companies and Zoomcar will designate a majority of proposed directors for the new board. The approved proposed business combination is expected to be completed in the first half of next year.

Founded in 2013, Zoomcar currently operates in more than 50 cities across India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Egypt. Zoom has over 3 million active users and over 25,000 registered vehicles for use on its car-sharing marketplace. They reached this milestone within a year of its launch.

The company has grown steadily since its launch and the first mover advantage across markets provides a strong brand awareness that forms the backbone of its product driven, organic growth for future business buildout.

Greg Moran, founder and CEO Zoomcar in a statement said, "Zoomcar's car-sharing marketplace is positioned to cut across emerging markets, and we expect to target future expansion opportunities in markets, which include SE Asia, Latin America, MENA, and Sub-Saharan Africa."

The entity sees a vast addressable market, totalling around USD 90 billion annually by 2025 he added.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp Chairman and CEO Mohan Ananda said, "With our deep experience in operations & technology, we see Zoomcar's advanced platform addressing and solving the industry's most pressing needs in today's challenging urban and emerging markets."

Innovative is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands-exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganisation or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company conducted a successful IPO in October of 2021, where they raised $235 million.

With inputs from PTI