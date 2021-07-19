Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal joins the board of savings app magicpin

IPO-bound Zomato’s co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has joined the board of magicpin, as an independent director.

Founded by Anshoo Sharma and Brij Bhushan, and backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Waterbridge and Samsung, magicpin is a savings app that connects hyperlocal merchants and brands with consumers.

Deepinder Goyal joins the existing board and advisors that consist of Bejul Somaia, MD, Lightspeed Venture Partners; Vivek Gambhir, CEO boAt Lifestyle; and Manish Kheterpal, MD, Waterbridge, the company said in a press release.

Since launching in 2016, magicpin today has over 1.5 lakh merchants on the platform, serving 50 lakh consumers across fifty cities. It has also launched the OrderHere platform that enables local merchants to set up their online store within minutes, and serve online customers. magicpin simplifies catalog creation and management for local merchants/brands and offers seamlessly integrated payments and logistics from top logistics providers in India including Shadowfax, Dunzo, Rapido and Loadshare.

Speaking on joining the board, Deepinder Goyal said, “I am delighted to join the magicpin board. They are a high-quality team and I am excited about how they are being a driver of growth for local merchants across categories. I am looking forward to contributing to the company's success.”

Anshoo Sharma, co-founder and CEO of magicpin, said, “We are excited about Deepinder joining our board. He brings a wealth of experience from scaling up Zomato into the tech giant it is today. We are looking forward to his guidance and mentorship as we step into our next phase of growth.”