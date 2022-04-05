Zomato to 'comply with CCI recommendations': Report

Zomato said it will continue to work closely with Competition Commission of India (CCI) to assist them with their investigation, according to news reports.

On Monday, CCI ordered a detailed probe against food delivery platforms, Zomato and Swiggy, for alleged unfair business practices with respect to their dealings with restaurant partners.

"We intend to promptly comply with any recommendations given to us by the Commission," Zomato said, according to a report in LiveMint.

The order has come on a complaint filed by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).

The watchdog's probe arm - Director General (DG) - will investigate the case.

The regulator said that "prima facie there exists a conflict of interest situation, warranting a detailed scrutiny into its impact on the overall competition between the restaurant partners (RPs) vis-à-vis the private brands or entities which the platforms may be incentivised to favour".

Both Zomato and Swiggy operate as major intermediary platforms in the food delivery space, underscoring their market power and ability to adversely as well as appreciably affect the level playing field, the CCI said.

It also noted that preferential treatment accorded to the RPs in which these platforms have an equity or revenue interest can create barriers for the existing RPs to compete on fair terms.

"Such preferential treatment can be through various ways given the platform's control over different aspects that influence competition on them, including control over deliveries, search ranking etc. which can only be examined appropriately in an investigation," it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 03:06 PM IST