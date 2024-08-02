 Zomato Shares Surge Over 12% As Q1FY25 Profits Skyrocket To ₹253 Crore
In intra-day trading, the shares of the company surged up to 19 per cent, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 278.70 on the NSE and Rs 278.45 on the BSE.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Wikipedia

The shares of Zomato, the food delivery giant on Friday (August 2) soared over 12 per cent reaching Rs 262.50 apiece on both BSE and NSE after the company announced its unaudited financial result of Q1FY25 on August 1.

This sudden leap in shares comes after the company reported a 126 per cent net profit growth at Rs 253 crore, a stunning multi-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

At 12:30 pm IST, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 260.31 apiece, up by 11.04 per cent.

Financial Highlights

In the Q1FY25 result, the company reported a revenue from operations rising by over 74 per cent to Rs 4,206 crore from Rs 2,416 crore in the same period last year.

However, the total expenses of the company also reported an increase, reaching Rs 4,203 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 2,612 crore a year ago.

article-image

The consolidated profit for the period stood at Rs 253 crore in Q1FY25 compared to Rs 2 crore the previous year during the same period.

The company also at its meeting held on August 01, 2024, has approved the allotment of 35,17,051 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 1 each, as fully paid-up upon exercise of 19,82,980 vested options to identified employees of the Company and its subsidiaries.

