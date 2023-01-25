Zomato rewards employees with 17,65,182 shares as stock options, months after layoff

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, food delivery giant Zomato has rewarded its employees with 17,65,182 shares as stock options, with a face value of Rs 1.

The allotment for employees comes months after Zomato had laid off 3 per cent of its staff. But this week, Zomato announced that it will be hiring for 800 positions at the startup.

