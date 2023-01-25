e-Paper Get App
Zomato rewards employees with 17,65,182 shares as stock options, months after layoff

This week, Zomato announced that it will be hiring for 800 positions at the startup.

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
According to a regulatory filing, food delivery giant Zomato has rewarded its employees with 17,65,182 shares as stock options, with a face value of Rs 1.

The allotment for employees comes months after Zomato had laid off 3 per cent of its staff. But this week, Zomato announced that it will be hiring for 800 positions at the startup.

