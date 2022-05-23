Zomato Q4 results: Consolidated loss widens to Rs 360 cr; revenue up 75%

Zomato has reported that its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 360 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2022 against a net loss of Rs 134 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 75 percent to Rs 1,212 crore as against Rs 692 crore in Q4 FY21.

Gross Order Value grew by 6 percent QoQ and 77 YoY to a record high of Rs 5,850 crore in Q4FY22. This was driven by healthy growth in order volumes while the average order value remained stable, the company said.

The Gurugram-based company said in a stock exchange filing, "Average monthly transacting customers were at an all time high of 15.7 million last quartergrowing from 15.3 million in the previous quarter. Likewise, average monthly active restaurant partners and delivery partners were at all time highs as well.

"We launched in 300+ new cities in Q4FY22. We are now present in 1,000+ towns and cities across India," the company further said.

On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 2 percent lower at Rs 56.80.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:25 PM IST